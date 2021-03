German DAX, -0.2%



France's CAC unchanged



UK's FTSE 100, -0.4%



Spain's Ibex, +0.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%



in the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are lower with the UK 10 year down -4.5 basis points.











A snapshot of the US stock market as traders prepare for Fed chair Powell speaking at the top of the hour:



S&P index +5 points or 0.13% at 3824.91



NASDAQ index -25 points or -0.17% at 12970



Dow industrial average up 76 points or 0.24% at 31347

In the US debt market, yields are marginally lower, with the 30 year bond yield is down -2.1 basis points:











In the forex market, the CAD has moved to the strongest of the majors. The CHF remains the weakest followed closely by the JPY. The USD remains mixed but has shifted a little more to the weaker bias. Nevertheless it remains higher vs. a CHF, JPY and EUR, and lower worsening CAD, AUD, NZD and GBP.











In other markets: