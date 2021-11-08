European shares close mixed. German Dax near unchanged. France's CAC closes higher

Technical Analysis

Major indices in Europe and the session with mixed results

The major European indices are ending the session with mixed results.  The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, flat
  • France's CAC, +0.2%
  • UK's FTSE 100, flat
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.6%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.25%
In the European debt market, the benchmark yields are mixed with marginal changes. The UK 10 year yield is up 0.8 basis points. The Spain 10 year yield is down -0.5 basis points:

A snapshot of the forex market as London/European traders look to exit shows NZD is the strongest of the majors while the CHF is the weakest. They were the biggest movers at the start of the NY session as well. 

The forex market
In other markets:
  • Spot gold is trading up $6.20 or +0.2% at $1823.06
  • Spot silver is up $0.21 or 0.86% at $24.34
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.84 at $82.11
  • Dow Jones up 73 points or 0.20% at 36,403
  • S&P index is up 4.17 points or 0.09% at 4701.78
  • NASDAQ index is up 36 points or 0.23% at 16,007.85
  • Russell 2000 is up 18.64 points or 0.77% at 2455.73
In the US debt market, the yields on the maturity sector are higher with the five year up the most at 4.7 basis points:

US yields are higher


