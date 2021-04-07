European shares close mostly lower

German Dax closes lower after record close yesterday.

The major European indices are closing mostly lower (the UK FTSE 100 is exception). The German Dax is lower after closing at a record level yesterday. The France's CAC closed at the highest level since 2007 yesterday, but is lower today by the smallest of margins.





German Dax, -0.24%



Francis CAC, -0.01%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.9%



Spain's Ibex, -0.4%



Italy's footsie MIB, -0.1%



Spot gold is down -2 dollars or -0.12% at $1741.27.



Spot silver is unchanged at $25.16



WTI crude oil futures have moved down $-1.06 or -1.79% at $58.27. It is trading near session lows of $58.20. The high price reached $60.04



bitcoin is continuing lower with a decline of $-1828 or -3.14% at $56,423.49

in the US debt market, yields are lower after trading were mixed earlier (with the longer end marginally higher):

2 year 0.1448%, -1.1 basis points

5 year 0.843%, -2.9 basis points

10 year 1.634%, -2.1 basis points

30 year 2.312%, -1.1 basis points In the Forex in the NY morning session, the GBP pairs were hit earlier and was the weakest of the majors after the US stock opening, but has seen a bounce back in volatile trading. The EURGBP has also been on the move. The NZD is now the weakest. The CHF remainst the strongest of the majors. The USD is higher with gains vs the commodity currencies and GBP, and lower or near unchanged vs the EUR, JPY and CHF.





Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit: