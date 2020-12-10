European shares closed mixed. German DAX down, UK's FTSE 100 up

Mixed results in Europe

The European indices are closing the session with mixed results. Provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.27%
  • France's CAC, +0.1%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.7%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.5%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%
in the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also ending mixed with Germany, France, Spain marginally higher, while UK, Italy and Portugal are lower:

In the forex, the AUD, CAD and NZD are all showing solid gains. They are rising at the expense of sharp declines in the GBP (mainly) but also the JPY and USD. 

The GBP is the runaway weakest of the majors
In other markets:
  • Spot gold is trading down $4.39 or -0.24% at $1835.10.
  • Spot silver is trading up $0.01 or 0.05% of $23.96
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.90 or 4.17% of $47.43. It has squeeze the shorts after yesterdays sharp $15 million building US crude oil inventories
in the US stock market, the S&P index is near unchanged. The NASDAQ index is higher. The Dow is lower:
  • S&P index $-0.51 or -0.01% at $3672.18
  • NASDAQ index +68 points or 0.55% 12407.52
  • Dow -54 points or -0.18% the 30013
US yields are marginally lower ahead of the 30 year auction at 1 PM ET.
  • 2 year 0.142%, -0.6 basis points
  • 5 year 0.395%, -0.7 basis points
  • 10 year 0.931%, -0.5 basis points
  • 30 year 1.67%, -1.0 basis points
