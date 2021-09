German DAX, +0.9%



France's CAC, +1.0%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.1%



Spain's Ibex, +0.7%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.3%



in other markets as European/London traders look to exit shows:



Spot gold $-17.61 or -1.0% at $1750.56.



Spot silver is unchanged at $22.66



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.21 or 1.69% at $73.45



Bitcoin is trading up $272 and $43,852

in the US stock market, the major indices are higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way:



Dow, +520 points or 1.52% at 34776



S&P index up 54.12 points or 1.23% 4449.70



NASDAQ index up 126 points or 0.85% 15023.10

In the US debt market, yields are sharply higher with the 10 year now up 6.7 basis point and the 30 year up 6.9 basis points:











In the forex market, despite the higher yields the USD is mostly lower as risk on flows are pushing funds out of the relative safety of the JPY, USD and CHF. There has also been some technical breaks and covering after the FOMC more or less signaled the plan for the taper yesterday.