European shares close lower after giving up earlier gains

German DAX -0.3%

the major European shares are closing lower after giving up earlier gains. A look at the provisional closes shows:

  • German DAX, -0.3%
  • France's CAC, -0.1%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.1%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.5%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.5%
Looking at the benchmark 10 year yields, they are all moving higher, but less than the US counter part (the US 10 year yield is currently up 7.4 basis points at 1.282%).

The North American session has seen the dollar rise sharply and more recently give back back some of those gains.  Nevertheless the greenback remains higher vs. all the major currencies on the day with the exception of the GBP.  The JPY and CAD are the weakest of the major currencies.

