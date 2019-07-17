European shares closing with losses

German Dax, Frances, CAC, UK FTSE all in the red

The major European stock indices are closing with losses on the day. The provisional numbers are showing:

German DAX, -0.72%

France's CAC, -0.77%

UK's FTSE, -0.61%

Spain's Ibex, -1.17%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.56% In the European debt market the benchmark 10 year yields are also lower. France's yield is back below the 0.0% level (closed at 0.009% yesterday), trading at -0.036% near the close.







