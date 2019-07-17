European shares closing with losses

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

German Dax, Frances, CAC, UK FTSE all in the red

The major European stock indices are closing with losses on the day.  The provisional numbers are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.72%
  • France's CAC, -0.77%
  • UK's FTSE, -0.61%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.17%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.56%
In the European debt market the benchmark 10 year yields are also lower.   France's yield is back below the 0.0% level (closed at 0.009% yesterday), trading at -0.036% near the close.

