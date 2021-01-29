European shares end a down week with the declines

Author: Greg Michalowski

The European major indices are ending the day sharply lower and adding to the weekly declines as well.

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -1.6%
  • France's CAC, -1.9%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -1.8%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.8%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.2%
for the week, the major indices also fell sharply:
  • German DAX, -3.1%
  • France's CAC -2.5%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -4.2%
  • Spain's Ibex -3.2%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -2%
