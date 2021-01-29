European shares end a down week with the declines

German DAX -1.6%. France's CAC, -1.9%. UK's FTSE 100, -1.8%





The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -1.6%

France's CAC, -1.9%

UK's FTSE 100, -1.8%



Spain's Ibex, -1.8%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.2%

for the week, the major indices also fell sharply:



German DAX, -3.1%



France's CAC -2.5%



UK's FTSE 100 -4.2%



Spain's Ibex -3.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -2%



The European major indices are ending the day sharply lower and adding to the weekly declines as well.