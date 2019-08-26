European shares end day with gains

German Dax up 0.4%.  

The major European indices are ending the session with gains after earlier declines.
  • German DAX, +0.4%
  • France's CAC, +0.4%
  • Spains Ibex, +0.7%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.99%.
  • Portugal PSI 20, +0.33%
A snapshot of the US market as European traders look to exit show:
  • S&P index +0.8%
  • NASDAQ composite index, +0.98%
  • Dow industrial average, +0.82%
in other markets:
  • spot gold is up 0.23% or $3.50 at $1530.40
  • WTI crude oil futures trading up 0.41% or $0.22 at $54.39
In the European 10 year note sector yields are trading little changed on the day:
  • Germany, -0.668%, unchanged
  • France -0.377%, unchanged
  • Spain 0.129%, -1.0 basis points
  • Italy 1.326%, +1.0 basis points
  • Portugal 0.165%, unchanged
In the US debt market yields are trading lower by  -1.1 to -2.3 bps
  • two year 1.52%, -1.2 basis points
  • five year 1.394%, -2.3 basis points
  • 10 year 1.514%, -2.0 basis points
  • 30 year 2.013%, -1.1 basis points
The UK is off on holiday today. Stock and bond markets are closed.  
