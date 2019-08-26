European shares end day with gains

German Dax up 0.4%.

The major European indices are ending the session with gains after earlier declines.

German DAX, +0.4%



France's CAC, +0.4%



Spains Ibex, +0.7%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.99%.

Portugal PSI 20, +0.33%

A snapshot of the US market as European traders look to exit show:

S&P index +0.8%



NASDAQ composite index, +0.98%



Dow industrial average, +0.82%

in other markets:



spot gold is up 0.23% or $3.50 at $1530.40



WTI crude oil futures trading up 0.41% or $0.22 at $54.39

In the European 10 year note sector yields are trading little changed on the day:



Germany, -0.668%, unchanged



France -0.377%, unchanged



Spain 0.129%, -1.0 basis points



Italy 1.326%, +1.0 basis points



Portugal 0.165%, unchanged

In the US debt market yields are trading lower by -1.1 to -2.3 bps



two year 1.52%, -1.2 basis points



five year 1.394%, -2.3 basis points



10 year 1.514%, -2.0 basis points



30 year 2.013%, -1.1 basis points



The UK is off on holiday today. Stock and bond markets are closed.