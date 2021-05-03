European shares end higher

A look at the provisional closes shows:

German DAX up 0.6%



France's CAC up 0.5%



Spain's Ibex, up 0.9%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.1%



Recall UK markets are closed today for the early May bank holiday.







Other markets as European traders looked exit:



Spot gold is trading higher by $22.24 or 1.26% at $1791.40. The high price reached $1797.98.



Spot silver is up $0.93 or 3.61% at $26.85



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.89 or 1.38% at $64.47



The price of bitcoin is trading up $853 or 1.5% at $57,908.47.

In the US debt market, yields have reversed lower earlier higher levels. The 10 year yield reached a high of 1.653%. Is currently trading at 1.614%. That is still above the low for the day 1.576% in volatile trading.







In the forex, the GBP is the strongest of the majors while the USD is the weakest (but off the NY session lows).

