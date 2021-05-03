European shares end higher

German DAX realizes zero point

The major European indices are ending the day higher. German DAX rose 0.6%. France's CAC is up 0.5%

A look at the provisional closes shows:
  • German DAX up 0.6%
  • France's CAC up 0.5%
  • Spain's Ibex, up 0.9%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.1%
Recall UK markets are closed today for the early May bank holiday.

Other markets as European traders looked exit:
  • Spot gold is trading higher by $22.24 or 1.26% at $1791.40. The high price reached $1797.98.
  • Spot silver is up $0.93 or 3.61% at $26.85
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.89 or 1.38% at $64.47
  • The price of bitcoin is trading up $853 or 1.5% at $57,908.47.
In the US debt market, yields have reversed lower earlier higher levels. The 10 year yield reached a high of 1.653%. Is currently trading at 1.614%. That is still above the low for the day 1.576% in volatile trading.

German DAX realizes zero point_ In the forex, the GBP is the strongest of the majors while the USD is the weakest (but off the NY session lows).

USD is the weakest of the major

