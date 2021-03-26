European shares end higher across the board

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
BOE Tenreyro: There remains a number of scenarios that would anticipate looser policy
-
BOE's Saunders: Overall financial conditions have not changed that much since the start of the year
-
Fed's Harker: There are wage pressures in certain sectors but not across the board
-
Senior BOJ official says no change to stance that it has no plan to issue central bank digital currency
-
PBOC sees China potential growth at 5% to 5.7% in the next five years