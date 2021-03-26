European shares end higher across the board

Greg Michalowski

Gains for the major indices this week as well

The major European indices are ending the session with gains across the board.  

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German Dax, +0.9%
  • France's CAC, +0.54%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +1%
  • Spain's Ibex, +1.0%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.7%

For the trading week, the major indices are mixed. France's CAC  and Spain's Ibex were the underperformers. The German Dax led the upside with a gain of about 0.9%.  Below is a look at the 5 day changes for the major global stock indices. 

The 5 day changes of the major global stock markets

