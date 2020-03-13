European shares end higher but the full story for the day is not so rosy

German Dax was up 9% at the high. Closes up 0.2%.

Well...the European shares are ending the day higher. However that is only half the story. The other half of the story is that the major indices give up a big chunk of their gains from the highs.





The provisional numbers are showing:

German DAX, +0.2%. The high for the day was up 9%



France's CAC, +1.4%. The high for the day was up 9.75%



UK FTSE 100, +1.7%. The high for the day was up 8.76%

Spain's Ibex, +4.7%. The high price was up 11.73%



Italy's FTSE MIB rose 6.3% but retrace from a 17.8% gain



German DAX, -20.01%



France's CAC, -20.3%



UK's FTSE 100, -17.6%. Worse since 2008.



Spain's Ibex, -21%



Italy's FTSE MIB -24%

How are the major European indices fairing for the year? German DAX, -30.32%



France's CAC, -31.42%



UK's FTSE 100, -29.4%



Spain's Ibex, -31.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -32.7%

ForexLive

For the week, the major indices got creamed.