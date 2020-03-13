European shares end higher but the full story for the day is not so rosy

German Dax was up 9% at the high. Closes up 0.2%. 

Well...the European shares are ending the day higher. However that is only half the story.  The other half of the story is that the major indices give up a big chunk of their gains from the highs.

The provisional numbers are showing:
  • German DAX, +0.2%. The high for the day was up 9%
  • France's CAC, +1.4%. The high for the day was up 9.75%
  • UK FTSE 100, +1.7%. The high for the day was up 8.76%
  • Spain's Ibex, +4.7%. The high price was up 11.73%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB rose 6.3% but retrace from a 17.8% gain
For the week, the major indices got creamed.
  • German DAX, -20.01%
  • France's CAC, -20.3%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -17.6%. Worse since 2008.
  • Spain's Ibex, -21%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -24%
How are the major European indices fairing for the year?
  • German DAX, -30.32%
  • France's CAC, -31.42%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -29.4%
  • Spain's Ibex, -31.1%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -32.7%
