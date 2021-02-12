European shares end higher. The weeks changes are mixed

Italy's FTSE MIB the biggest gainer

The European shares are ending the session higher but with mixed results. The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX +0.02%



France's CAC, +0.6%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.8%



Spain's Ibex, +0.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.4%

For the week, the results were mixed with Italy's FTSE MIB and UK FTSE the biggest gainers (cheering on Draghi government and hopes for a bounce in the UK economy as Covid risks decrease). See Italy's FTSE MIB chart below.





German DAX, unchanged



France's CAC, +0.75%



UK's FTSE 100, +1.35%



Spain's Ibex, -1.9%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.35%





A snapshot of other markets as London/European traders look to exit for the weekend shows:

Spot Gold his back trading unchanged after earlier declines as the dollar weakened from being the strongest to being mixed. The price of gold is trading down $0.40 or -0.02% at $1825.06. The prices well off the low of $1810.67

Spot silver is trading higher by $0.35 or 1.3% at $27.33. Its price is off the low of $26.85

WTI crude oil futures are up $1.01 or 1.73% of $59.26. The high price reached $59.39 as it targets the next key level at $60



The price of bitcoin is trading up $703 or 1.5% of $47,645. The high price reached $48,912. The low price extended to $46300

In the forex, the US dollar which was the strongest of the majors as stocks opened in the US is now trading mixed with modest gains vs. the jPY, CHF, NZD and EUR and losses verse the GBP, CAD and AUD. The GBP is now the strongest and the JPY is the weakest.







S&P index is up 6 points or 0.16% at 3922.38. It low reached 3905.78

Nasdaq is up 17 points or 0.12% at 14043. The low price reached 13937.71

Dow is down 10 more -0.3% at 31421. It is still off its lows at 31351.88. In the US debt market, yields remain higher but off the highest levels. The 30 year bond yield got up to 1.9952% but currently trades a little lower at 1.982%



2 year 0.107%, -0.2 basis points



5 year 0.477%, +1.4 basis points



10 year on .186%, +2.3 basis points



30 year 1.983%, +3.3 basis points

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

US stocks are mixed after trading lower in the US morning session: