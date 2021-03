A rotation in the European shares perhaps?

The major European indices are ending the day lower. However if you look at the week, despite the anxiety in the US markets, the indices are all higher.





A look at the provisional closes shows:



German DAX, -0.9%



Francis CAC, -0.8%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.4%



Spain's Ibex, -0.8%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.7%

For the week, despite the the clients today, the major indices are all higher:

German DAX, +1%



Francis CAC, +1.4%



UK's FTSE 100, +2.2%



Spain's Ibex, +0.7%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.4%

In other markets as European/London traders look to exit for the weekendL



Spot gold is trading unchanged at $1697.50.



Spot silver is trading down $0.36 or -1.42% $24.99



WTI crude futures are trading up $2.07 or 3.24% and $65.91. The high price reached $66.23. The low was at $63.82



The price of bitcoin is down around $500 or -1.05% and $47,420

a snapshot of the strongest and weakest currencies, now shows the USD as the strongest and the AUD as the weakest.