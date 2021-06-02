European shares end mostly higher. Spain's Ibex is the exception

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



Gold is up $5.70 or 0.3% at $1906.12

Silver is up $0.18 or 0.67% $28.08.



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.76 or 1.12% at $68.48



Bitcoin is up $1700 or 4.68% at $38,034

In the US stock market, the major indices are higher. The Dow is working on its fifth straight day to the upside. The S&P is up for the last five trading days. The Nasdaq is trading near its highs for the day:







S&P index +14.2 to points or 0.34% at 4216.33



NASDAQ index up 37.11 points or 0.28% at 13773.50



Dow up 93 points or 0.27% at 34668

In the US treasury market, yields are lower with the tenure yield down around 1.9 basis points.

