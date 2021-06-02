European shares end mostly higher. Spain's Ibex is the exception

German DAX closes at a new record high
The European shares are ending the day mostly higher. Spain's Ibex is the exception.
The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +0.2% (a new record close)
- France's CAC, +0.5%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.4%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.2%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.2%.
In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
- Gold is up $5.70 or 0.3% at $1906.12
- Silver is up $0.18 or 0.67% $28.08.
- WTI crude oil futures are up $0.76 or 1.12% at $68.48
- Bitcoin is up $1700 or 4.68% at $38,034
In the US stock market, the major indices are higher. The Dow is working on its fifth straight day to the upside. The S&P is up for the last five trading days. The Nasdaq is trading near its highs for the day:
- S&P index +14.2 to points or 0.34% at 4216.33
- NASDAQ index up 37.11 points or 0.28% at 13773.50
- Dow up 93 points or 0.27% at 34668
In the US treasury market, yields are lower with the tenure yield down around 1.9 basis points.
In the European debt market today, the benchmark 10 year yields were also lower across the board.
A snapshot of the forex market, the GBP remains the strongest of the majors followed closely by the CAD. The USD was nearer the top of the table but is now mixed as dollar selling has been a theme in the NY morning session. The NZD remains the weakest of the majors.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.