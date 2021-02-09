European shares end mostly lower

German DAX, -0.38%

France's CAC, unchanged

UK's FTSE 100, up 0.13%

Spain's Ibex, -1.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.5%



in other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



spot gold is trading up around $7 or 0.39% of $1838



spot silver is trading up $0.05 or 0.18% at $27.32



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.08 or 0.14% $58.05



The price of bitcoin is now up $2200 or 4.9% of $46,889. The high price reached $48,200. The low price extended to $44,300

in the US stock market, the NASDAQ has been trading above and below the 0 level (mostly higher though). The S&P index and Dow industrial average have remained negative for the day.







S&P -5 points or -0.13% 3910.58



NASDAQ index +28.5 points or 0.2% at 14016.7



Dow -24.7 points or is -0.08% the 31360 US yields remain on the downside today.



2 year 0.111%, unchanged



5 year 0.467%, -1.1 basis points



10 year 1.139%, -3.0 basis points



30 year 1.925%, -2.7 basis points

in the forex, the CHF remains the strongest of the majors followed by the JPY. The USD his back to becoming the weakest of the majors.













