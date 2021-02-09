European shares end mostly lower

France's CAC unchanged. UK's FTSE up marginally
The European shares are ending the session lower. The exceptions are France's CAC which is closing near unchanged levels for the day. The UK's FTSE 100 is up marginally by 0.13%. The provisional closes are showing
- German DAX, -0.38%
- France's CAC, unchanged
- UK's FTSE 100, up 0.13%
- Spain's Ibex, -1.2%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.5%
in other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
- spot gold is trading up around $7 or 0.39% of $1838
- spot silver is trading up $0.05 or 0.18% at $27.32
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.08 or 0.14% $58.05
- The price of bitcoin is now up $2200 or 4.9% of $46,889. The high price reached $48,200. The low price extended to $44,300
in the US stock market, the NASDAQ has been trading above and below the 0 level (mostly higher though). The S&P index and Dow industrial average have remained negative for the day.
- S&P -5 points or -0.13% 3910.58
- NASDAQ index +28.5 points or 0.2% at 14016.7
- Dow -24.7 points or is -0.08% the 31360
US yields remain on the downside today.
- 2 year 0.111%, unchanged
- 5 year 0.467%, -1.1 basis points
- 10 year 1.139%, -3.0 basis points
- 30 year 1.925%, -2.7 basis points
in the forex, the CHF remains the strongest of the majors followed by the JPY. The USD his back to becoming the weakest of the majors.
