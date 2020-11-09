European shares end sharply higher. Up 5 of the last 6 trading days

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Monday November 09 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday November 6 at the 10am NY cut
-
Few FX option expiries for Thursday November 5 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday November 04 at the 10am NY cut (light one coming up)
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday November 03 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
ECB's Lagarde mainly commenting on climate risks, nothing policy-related so far
-
What did we learn from the Bank of England last week?
-
Bank of France says economy will take a smaller hit from new lockdown compared to earlier this year
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.6123
-
BOJ Summary says need to avoid prematurely ending easy monetary policy