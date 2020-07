German DAX, +2.0%. The high for the day reached +2.38%



France's CAC, +2.3%. The high for the day reached +2.75%



UK's FTSE 100, +2.0%. The high for the day reached +2.33%



Spain's Ibex, +1.5%. The high for the day reached +2.42%



Italy's MIB, +2.1%. The high for the day reached +2.42%



The CAD is the strongest of the major currencies now. The CHF is the weakest.













In the European debt market, yields are ending the session mixed. France and Italy yields are marginally lower on the day while Germany, UK, Spain, and Portugal have marginally higher rates.