European shares end the day higher. UK FTSE leads the move

The major European indices are ending the day higher. The gains today are led by the UK FTSE 100 despite the higher GBP.



The provisional closes are showing

In the forex market in the NY morning, the USD has extended its move to the downside. It has widened its lead as the weakest of the major currencies. The AUD and the CHF are the strongest of the majors.









In other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:

spot gold is higher by $25.75 or 1.28% at 2044.68



spot silver is up $0.76 or 2.93% at $26.75



WTI crude oil futures are trading at $43.08 up $1.39 or 3.33%. The inventory data showed a drawdown of -7.373M barrels. Although that was a bigger draw than the -3.35M estimate it was not as large as the private API data released at the close yesterday.

In the US stock market, the major indices are higher with the Dow leading the charge on the back of Disney's surge. The NASDAQ index is still at a new record high but off its highest levels for the day:





