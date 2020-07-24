European shares end the day lower

The European markets are closed for the day and the week, and the results today showed sharp falls in the major indices. The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -1.97%
  • France's CAC, -1.57%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -1.41%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.0%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.8%
For the week, the major indices are also trading lower:
  • German DAX, -0.60%
  • France's CAC -2.27%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -2.6%
  • Spain's Ibex -1.78%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -1.6%

