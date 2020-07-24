European shares end the day lower

German DAX falls close to 2% on the

The European markets are closed for the day and the week, and the results today showed sharp falls in the major indices. The provisional closes are showing:



German DAX, -1.97%



France's CAC, -1.57%



UK's FTSE 100, -1.41%



Spain's Ibex, -1.0%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.8%

For the week, the major indices are also trading lower:

