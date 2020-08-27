European shares end the day lower.

Erase gains from yesterday's trading

Yesterday, European shares moved to the upside with gains between 0.1% (UK FTSE 100) and 1% (German DAX).







Today the major indices are ending the day lower across the board. The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.7%



France's CAC, -0.7%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.6%



Spain's Ibex, -0.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.0%









As the London/European traders look to exit, the CAD is the strongest while the JPY is the weakest. The USD has seen volatile up and down trading but is still trading mostly higher but with most of the gains vs. the JPY and EUR. The greenback is lower vs. the CAD, and near unchanged vs. the GBP, CHF, AUD and NZD (all are within 0.07% of unchanged on the day).







In other markets:

Spot gold has run lower as yields moved higher. The price is currently down $32 or -1.65% at $1922.40



Spot silver is also reversing lower and currently trades down $0.56 or -2.06% at $26.93.



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.43 or -0.98% $42.97

In the US stock market, the S&P index traded above the 3500 level for the 1st time ever. The Dow industrial average is currently trading positive for the 1st time since February.



S&P index is up 18.1 points or 0.52% at 3496.90



NASDAQ index is up 46 points or 0.4% at 11711.96



Dow industrial average is up 244 points or 0.86% at 28576.64. The closing level from end of 2019 comes in at 28,538.44.

Finally US yields have reversed higher with the 10 year up 4.7 basis points and the 30 year up 7.4 basis points. The 2 – 10 year spread is also higher by 4.34 basis points at 58.14 basis points. Earlier this week the yield spread was testing/dipping below the 50.0 level.





In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields reversed earlier declines and are currently trading up 0.2 basis points to up 3.8 basis points: