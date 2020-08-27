European shares end the day lower.

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Thursday August 27 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday August 26 at the 10am NY cut
-
Prelim month-end fixing model points to USD selling vs EUR and GBP - Citi
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday August 25 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday August 24 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Bank of Canada's Macklem: Bit of disconnect between measured inflation, views
-
BOC's Macklem emphasizes central bank communication in speech
-
US July pending home sales +5.9% m/m vs +2.0% expected
-
Powell Q&A: We're talking about 'moderate' overshoots
-
Powell unveils 2% average inflation goal in Fed regime change