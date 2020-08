Down day for the major indices





The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.4%



France's CAC, -0.9%



UK's FTSE 100, -1.2%



Spain's Ibex, -1.1



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields all fell on the day.







In other markets as the European/London traders look to exit:

Spot gold is up $15.70 or 0.76% at $2053.44



Spot silver is up $1 or $0.04 or 3.86% $28



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.17 in a up and down trading session. The high price reached $42.65. The low price extended to $41.61.

US stocks have seen their share of ups and downs as well

S&P index is currently down -5 points or -0.15% at 3322.57



NASDAQ index is down -2.7 points or -0.02% at 10996



Dow industrial average is down 6.6 points or -0.03% at 27195

In the forex market, the AUD the was one of the weaker currencies at the start of the day. It is now the strongest of the majors. The CAD remains the weakest. The US dollar remains mixed against the major currencies.

The European shares are ending the day lower. The UK FTSE has fallen -1.1%. The Bank of England was very cautious about the prospects for the economy, but said that negative rates are not being considered (at least at the moment).