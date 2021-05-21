European indices end the day mostly higher

German DAX, +0.4%



France's CAC, +0.7%



UK FTSE 100 , flat

Spain's Ibex, +0.8%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.0%



For the week, the UK FTSE 100 felt modestly. The other major indices were higher:

German DAX, +0.14%



France's CAC, +0.1%



UK FTSE 100, -0.3%

Spain's Ibex, +0.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.7%

Looking at the daily chart of the German DAX, the index on Tuesday reached a new all-time intraday high of 15538.01 before rotating back to the downside. The move lower saw the price retest its 50 day moving average (white line in the chart below currently at 15075).

The price on Wednesday did dipped below that moving average level but recovered into the close. On Thursday, the low state above the level. Today the range was much more narrow with a higher bias.











In other markets as London/European traders look to exit.



Spot gold is trading near unchanged at $1876.50 (down $0.70 or -0.04%).



Spot silver, $-0.33 or -1.2% at $27.42



WTI crude oil futures are recovering today and up two dollars or 3.26% at $63.96. The high for the day just reached $64.07



Bitcoin is trading down $-2500 or -6.45% at $37,488

In the US stock market, the NASDAQ index has turned negative. The Dow industrial leads the way higher today.







S&P +11.88 points or 0.29% at 4171.21



NASDAQ index -21.08 points or -0.16% at 13514.30



Dow industrial average up 250 points or 0.74% at 34333

In the debt markets, US yields are mixed with 2 and 5 year yields higher modestly, and 10 and 30 years down modestly.











In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are negative across-the-board.









This week, the 10 yield in Germany got within 7.7 basis points of 0.0%. The last time the German yield traded above 0.0% was back in May 2019.











In the forex, the CAD is the strongest followed by the USD which has moved higher in New York trading. The AUD and the NZD are now the weakest of the major currencies.









