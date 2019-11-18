European shares end the day mostly lower

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

German DAX, -0.3%, France's CAC, -0.3%. Spain's Ibex, unchanged, UK FTSE +0.1%

the major European stock indices are ending the session mostly lower. The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.3%
  • France's CAC, -0.3%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.1%
  • Spain's Ibex, unchanged
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.5%
In the European debt market are ending mostly lower. The exception is the UK 10 year at up 1.6 basis points. France's 10 year OAT, tried to move back above the 0.0%, but stalled just short of that level at -0.006% at the session high before moving back to the downside. 

German DAX, -0.3%, France's CAC, -0.3%. Spain's Ibex, unchanged, UK FTSE +0.1%_
In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
  • spot gold is up $2.80 or 0.20% $1471.19
  • WTI crude oil futures are down $1.03 or -1.8% at $56.68
in the US stock market, the major indices are trying to climb back toward positive levels:
  • S&P index -0.9 points or -0.03% at 3119.56
  • NASDAQ index -7.3 points or -0.09% at 8533.55
  • Dow is up about 10 points or 0.04% at 28014.95
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose