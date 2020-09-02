European shares end the day with gains

German DAX up over 2%





German DAX, +2.07%



France's CAC, +1.8%



UK's FTSE, +1.35%



Spain's Ibex, +0.26%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.09%

