European shares end the day with gains

German DAX up over 2%

The major European stock indices are closing the day with gains. The market is being led by the German DAX which rose over 2%.

  • German DAX, +2.07%
  • France's CAC, +1.8%
  • UK's FTSE, +1.35%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.26%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.09%
