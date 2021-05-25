European shares end the day with mixed results

German DAX up marginally. Francis CAC and UK FTSE 100 down marginally.

The European shares are ending the day with mixed results. The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.2%



France's CAC, -0.2%



UK FTSE 100, -0.2%

Spain's Ibex, +0.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.15% In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are all trading to the downside. Italy is leading the way with a decline -6.4 basis points. France's 10 year is down - -3.8 basis points.





In the forex, the snapshot of the market currently shows the EUR as the strongest, while the GBP is the weakest. The USD has gained in the NY session and trades near NY session highs vs the EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, AUD and NZD.

In other markets:

Gold has moved back to the upside in reaction to lower yields. The price is currently up around $11 at $1892.08. The high price reached $1896.11.



Spot silver is up $0.11 or 0.42% $27.88



WTI crude oil futures are up seven cents or 0.11% at $66.12



bitcoin is trading down around $900 -2.27% at $38,130. That is up from the low of $36,481.26. The high price stay below the $40,000 level at $39,878.51

In the US stock market, the NASDAQ is back to unchanged after dipping on the Amazon news.







S&P index -3 points or -0.07% 4194.08



NASDAQ +2.47 points or 0.02% at 13663.80



Dow -16 points or -0.04% at 34377.10



In the US debt market, yields are lower with the 10 year yield is down -2.6 basis point





