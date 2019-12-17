European shares end the day with mixed results

The major European shares are ending the day with mixed results:



The provisional closes are showing:



In the European 10 year note sector, the benchmark yields are lower with the UK 10 year leading the way to the downside at -5.8 basis points. France's 10 year is trading just above the 0.0% level.

Spot gold is little changed at $1476.40, plus $0.22



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.74 or 1.23% at $60.95



In the US stock market the Dow has turned back positive as Boeing has recovered from earlier losses and is trading up on the day.





Boeing has the largest weighting in the Dow at 7.85%. As a result, it can have a material impact on the fortunes of the index. Boeing shares are up 0.78% currently. Although Boeing shares are higher the European supplier shares are sharply lower in trading today.







S&P index is up 1.32 points or 0.04% at 3192.84



NASDAQ index trading down -2.7 points or -0.03% at 8811.34



The Dow is up 38 points or 0.13% at 28274. In the US debt market, the yields are mixed with the shorter and lower and the longer and higher (the yield curve steepening)











In the forex market, the CHF is the strongest of the majors, while the GBP remains the weakest. The GBP has extended its decline to the downside against the major currencies since the start of the New York session.









