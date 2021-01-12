European shares end the day with mostly modest declines

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

German DAX -0.1%. France CAC -0.2%

The European major indices are ending the day with mostly modest declines. The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.1%
  • France's CAC, -0.2%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.6%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.1%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.1%
In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
  • spot gold, unchanged at $1843.17
  • spot silver +$0.44 or 1.76% a $25.34
  • WTI crude oil futures +$0.83 or 1.59% of $53.08
  • Bitcoin on Coinbase is trading up $700 and $34,655
in the US stock market, the indices are mixed:
  • S&P index -2.38 points or -0.06% of 3797.14
  • NASDAQ index +32 points or 0.25% at 13068.05
  • Dow -16 points or -0.05% at 30992
In the US debt market, yields are higher ahead of the 10 year note auction at 1 PM ET:
  • 2 year 0.148%, +0.4 basis points
  • 5 year 0.529%, +2.4 basis points
  • 10 year 1.178%, +3.2 basis points
  • 30 year 1.911%, +2.7 basis points
A snapshot of the forex market continues to show the GBP is the strongest while the USD is the weakest of the majors. Most of the USD decline today is vs the GBP with more modest declines vs the AUD, CAD and NZD. The EURUSD, USDJPY and USDCHF are all near unchanged on the day with modest price action.  

German DAX -0.1%. France CAC -0.2%_
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose