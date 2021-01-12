European shares end the day with mostly modest declines

in the US stock market, the indices are mixed:



2 year 0.148%, +0.4 basis points



5 year 0.529%, +2.4 basis points



10 year 1.178%, +3.2 basis points



30 year 1.911%, +2.7 basis points



A snapshot of the forex market continues to show the GBP is the strongest while the USD is the weakest of the majors. Most of the USD decline today is vs the GBP with more modest declines vs the AUD, CAD and NZD. The EURUSD, USDJPY and USDCHF are all near unchanged on the day with modest price action.

