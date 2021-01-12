European shares end the day with mostly modest declines

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday January 12 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday January 11 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday January 8 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday January 07 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 6 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Fed's Bostic: We may see a rebalance in prices that's stronger than expected
-
No comments from monetary policy in Brainard's speech
-
BOE's Broadbent: Pandemic has depressed inflation by a bit less than anticipated
-
BOE's Bailey: Too soon to reach any conclusion about the need for future stimulus
-
BOE's Bailey: Negative rates are a controversial issue