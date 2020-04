German DAX, +3.13%. France's CAC, +2.3%

the major European indices are ending the day with gains across the board led by the German Dax up 3.13%. The German DAX, France's CAC, and Italy's FTSE MIB are closing near highs for the day.







Below are the percentage ranges for major indices in both the US and Europe. The US stock indices are also trading at session highs with the session.







In the European debt market, the the benchmark 10 year yields were mixed with Germany and UK yields up while France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal yields lower.

spot gold is trading down $18.13 or minus was 1.06% at $1711.32



WTI crude oil futures (June contract )are sharply lower with the price down $4.75 or -28% at $12.19

In the Forex market, the AUD remains the strongest while the CHF is the weakest as European traders look to exit. The USD is weaker but off the weakest levels for the day.



See here for global coronavirus case data

In the US debt market, yields are higher with a steeper yield curve. The 2 – 10 year spread is up to 42 basis points from 37.63 basis points on Friday.