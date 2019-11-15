Trade with Top Brokers
European shares end the session (and week) on a positive note.
The price of crude oil has traded above and below the 200 day MA for the 10th day
The AUDJPY is the biggest gainer today. What propelled the price technically?
EURUSD moves to new session highs.
AUDUSD pushes back above broken trend line
FX option expiries for Friday November 15 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday November 13 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday November 12 at the 10am NY cut
Option expiries for the New York cut on Nov 7: A big one in cable today
Option expiries for the New York cut on November 7, 2019
ECB Weidman: Germany is not in an economic crisis
Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate falls to 0.3% from 1% last week
New York Fed Nowcast estimate for 4Q GDP growth down to 0.4% annualized
Fed's Kaplan on FoxBusiness: Capex spending is virtually on hold
BOC Gov Poloz says wage inflation is above 4% in most measures