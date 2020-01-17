European shares end the session higher

France's CAC closes at a record high

The major European indices are ending the week with gains:
  • German DAX, +0.7%
  • France's CAC, +1%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.9%
  • Spain's Ibex, +1.2%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.8%
  • Portugal's PSI 20, unchanged
France's Cac closed at the highest level since July 2007 and just off the all-time high of 6168.15. The index is closing at around 6100.

The German Dax close at its highest level since January 23, 2018.

For the week, the major indices are closing higher:
  • German DAX, +0.32%
  • France's CAC, +1.05%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +1.1%
  • Spain's Ibex, +1.1%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.5%
