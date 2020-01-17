European shares end the session higher

Trade with Top Brokers
CFTC Commitments of Traders: The shift to cable longs continues
FX option expiries for Friday January 17 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday January 16 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 15 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday January 14 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
Fed's Quarles speaking on bank regulation. No comments on monetary policy
Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast for 4Q GDP growth 1.8% unchanged from last report
NY Fed Nowcast forecast for 4Q growth ticks up to 1.2% from 1.1% last week
Harker: Fed interventions in the repo market are temporary
Fed's Harker: I believe inflation nearing 2% target