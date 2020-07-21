European shares end the session higher but off the highest levels.

Technical Analysis

The German Dax risse by 0.95%

The major European shares are ending the session higher. However, they are also closing near the lows for the day (and well of the highs for the day). 

  • German DAX, +0.96%. The high reached +2.05%
  • France's CAC, +0.18%. The high reached +1.57%
  • UK FTSE 100, +0.06%. The high reached +0.86%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.18%. The high reached +2.36%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.42%. The high reached +2.48%
Meanwhile in the US, the major indices are mixed with the NASDAQ currently trading down -0.39% and near session lows. The S&P index is trading midrange at +0.56%. The Dow industrial average is trading near its highs at +1.14%. 


