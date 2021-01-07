European shares end the session higher on the day

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

The major European indices are ending the session higher.  The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +0.7%
  • France's CAC, +0.9%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.5%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.5%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.3%
A look at other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:
  • Spot gold is down $4.60 or -0.24% at  $1914
  • Spot silver down at $0.12 or -0.45% at $27.16. 
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.24 or 0.47% at $50.87
In the US stock market, the NASDAQ index is leading the way to the upside with 2.4% gain after the tensions from yesterday's chaos in Washington subsided and congressional leaders certified the electoral vote count:
  • S&P index up 57 points or 1.52% at 3805.09
  • NASDAQ index up 305.83 points or 2.4% at 13047.04
  • Dow industrial average up 295 points or 0.96% at 31123.96
US yields continue their move to the upside in trading today:
  • 2 year 0.136%, unchanged
  • 5 year 0.451%, +2.5 basis points
  • 10 year on .072%, +3.7 basis points
  • 30 year 1.852%, +3 point a basis points
In the forex market, the USD is the strongest of the majors, while the JPY is the weakest. 

The US dollar strongest
