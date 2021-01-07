Subscription Confirmed!
Must Read
Technical Analysis
European shares end the session higher on the day
GBPUSD chops lower. Tests the week's low.
USDJPY trades and trends to new highs. Tests some resistance targets.
EURUSD back below the 100 hour MA. Bears back more in control as ups and downs continue.
Dollar extends gains on the session; finally responding to the jump in yields?
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Thursday January 07 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 6 at the 10am NY cut
No forex option expiries of significance at the 10am NY cut for Tuesday 5 January 2021
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Canadian dollar catches a bid
FX option expiries for Monday 4 January 2021 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
Fed's Bullard: Inflation expectations are moving higher
Fed's Harker: US GDP could be negative in Q1
ECB's Weidmann: ECB must ensure emergency tools don't turn permanent
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4608
FOMC minutes: Some participants noted that the Committee could consider future adjustments to its asset purchases