European shares end the session lower

Author: Greg Michalowski

The month gets off to a negative start

March is behind us, but the April trading in the equity markets in Europe got off to a negative start:

Provisional closes for the major indices are showing:
  • German DAX, -3.9%
  • France's CAC, -4.7%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -4.3%
  • Spain's Ibex, -2.9%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -3%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the day mixed. UK and China yields fell while Germany, France, Spain, and Portugal yields rose.

