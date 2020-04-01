European shares end the session lower

The month gets off to a negative start

March is behind us, but the April trading in the equity markets in Europe got off to a negative start:







Provisional closes for the major indices are showing:



German DAX, -3.9%



France's CAC, -4.7%



UK's FTSE 100, -4.3%



Spain's Ibex, -2.9%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -3%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the day mixed. UK and China yields fell while Germany, France, Spain, and Portugal yields rose.









