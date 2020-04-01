European shares end the session lower

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday April 01 at the 10am NY cut
-
April 2020 forex seasonals: A small factor in the month ahead
-
Cable quickly recovers to new session high after fixing sales
-
Watch for more whippy FX moves as we head into the London fix
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday March 31 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Fed's Bullard: Q4 should be a 'boom' quarter for the economy
-
ECB's Villeroy: Given low inflation, we must keep interest rates low
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0771 (vs. yesterday at 7.0851)
-
BOJ Gov Kuroda concedes the Bank cannot print money unlimitedly forever
-
RBA March 18 meeting (the emergency meeting) minutes