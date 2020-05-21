European shares end the session lower

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

But off lowest levels for the day

The major European indices are ending the session lower, but off the lowest levels of the day. The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -1.4%
  • France CAC, -1.2%
  • UK's FTSE, -0.8%
  • Spain's Ibex, unchanged
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.8%
In the debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the session lower. With the UK yield down -5.5 basis points.

