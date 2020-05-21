European shares end the session lower

But off lowest levels for the day

The major European indices are ending the session lower, but off the lowest levels of the day. The provisional closes are showing:



German DAX, -1.4%



France CAC, -1.2%



UK's FTSE, -0.8%



Spain's Ibex, unchanged



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.8%

In the debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the session lower. With the UK yield down -5.5 basis points.









