European indices end the session lower

German Dax, -0.9%



France's CAC, -0.8%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.9%



Spain's Ibex, -1.2%



Italy's 50 MIB, -0.65%



For the week, the provisional closes are showing:

German Dax, +0.8%



France's CAC, -0.55%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.6%



Spain's Ibex, -1.48%



Italy's footsie MIB, +0.37%

As London/European traders look to exit, the NZD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest. The USD has moved off earlier highs as stocks rebound.











Spot gold is up $4.13 or 0.24% at $1740.53

Spot silver is up $0.13 or 0.52% $26.20

WTI crude oil futures are rebounding after yesterday's sharp fall. The it will contract is currently up $1.15 or 1.92% at $61.15. The they contract is up $1.11 or 1.5% $61.18



The price of bitcoin is currently up $1547 or 2.69% of $59,038. The high price reached $59,249. The low was at $56,260. In the debt market, the European benchmark 10 year yields are lower on the day. In other markets,









IN the US that market, the five year yield is lower by 0.4 basis points. The 10 year yield is currently up 0.6 basis points.







