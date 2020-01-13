European shares end the session mixed

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski

German DAX, -0.3%. UK FTSE, up 0.3%

The major European indices are ending the day with mixed results.  Looking at the provisional closes:

  • German DAX, -0.3%
  • France's CAC, -0.12%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.31%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.32%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.6%
  • Portugal's PSI 20, unchanged
In the debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly higher with the exception of the UK at -2.1 basis points.

In other markets,

  • Spot gold is trading down $10.11 or my 0.65% at $1552.29
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down at $0.74 or -1.25% at $58.30. The low reached $57.97
In the US stock market, the major indices are trading near high levels. The S&P index and NASDAQ index are also above their highest close levels.

  • The S&P index up 13.77 points or 0.42% at 3279.17. The high close was 3274.70.
  • The NASDAQ index is trading up 54.7 points or 0.60% at 9233.55. The high close for it was at 9203.42. The all-time intraday high is up at 9235.19. The price is close to breaking that level
  • The Dow industrial average is up 58 points or 0.20% at 28883. The high close for its is at 28956.90. The price remains below that level
