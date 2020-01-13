European shares end the session mixed

German DAX, -0.3%



France's CAC, -0.12%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.31%



Spain's Ibex, -0.32%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.6%



Portugal's PSI 20, unchanged



In the debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly higher with the exception of the UK at -2.1 basis points.











In other markets,







Spot gold is trading down $10.11 or my 0.65% at $1552.29



WTI crude oil futures are trading down at $0.74 or -1.25% at $58.30. The low reached $57.97

In the US stock market, the major indices are trading near high levels. The S&P index and NASDAQ index are also above their highest close levels.





