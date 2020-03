The major European indices are ending the session with mixed results, but well off the low levels.

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.27%. The session low reached down to -2.23%

France's CAC, +0.44%. The session low reached down to -2.12%



UK's FTSE 100, +1.13%. The session low reached down to -1.29%



Spain's Ibex, +0.2%. The session low reached down to -2.09%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.5%. The session low reached down to -3.94%



The US major indices are also racing to the upside. With the S&P index now up 2.82%. The NASDAQ index up 2.81% and the Dow industrial average up here 3% on the day