European indices end the session mixed results and modest changes

Mixed results for the European indices today





The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.2%



France's CAC, -0.1%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.1%



Spain's Ibex, -0.5%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.1%

For the week, German DAX, +0.2%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.2%

The major European indices are ending the session with mixed results and modest changes.