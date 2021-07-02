European indices end the session mixed results and modest changes

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth forecast lowered to 7.8% from 8.6% previously
-
CIBC expects the BoC to wait for the Fed to hike first
-
Heads up for European Central Bank President Lagarde to speak Friday 2 July 2021
-
South Korea is likely to be the first Asian economy to start normalising monetary policy
-
ANZ say the RBNZ may reduce QE, end purchases in August / September