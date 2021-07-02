European indices end the session mixed results and modest changes

Mixed results for the European indices today

The major European indices are ending the session with mixed results and modest changes.

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +0.2%
  • France's CAC, -0.1%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.1%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.5%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.1%
For the week, 
  • German DAX, +0.2%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.2%
