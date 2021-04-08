European shares end the session mostly higher

The provisional closes are showing:

German Dax, +0.1%

France's CAC, +0.6%

UK FTSE 100, +0.7%

Spain's Ibex, +0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.5%

In other markets as European/London traders look to exit:

Spot Gold is currently up $17.14 or 0.99% at $1754.82

Spot silver is up $0.28 or 1.14% $25.43

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.04 or -0.07% at $59.79

Bitcoin is up $1400 or 2.49% of $57,622 In the US stock market, the major indices remain mixed with the Dow down but the S&P and Nasdaq higher. The S&P index reached a new all-time high at 4093.87 today



S&P index up 11.71 points or 0.29% at 4091.72



NASDAQ index up 116.8 points or 0.85% at 13805.70



Dow -23.32 points or -0.07% at 33423 In the US that market yields are lower but off their lowest levels. The U.S. Treasury will auction off three, 10, and 30 year issues next week.









In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also lower but not as much as the US counterpart.









In the forex, the CHF has taken over the top spot as the strongest of the majors from the JPY in the last few hours. The USDJPY has bounced off support near the 109.00 level and that has helped push down the other JPY pairs. The USD remains the weakest of the majors.











