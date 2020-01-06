European shares end the session with declines

Author: Greg Michalowski | european-shares

Geopolitical concerns hurt the major indices

The European shares are ending the session with declines as a result of geopolitical concerns (and perhaps a higher EUR)/

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.76%
  • France's CAC, -0.54%
  • UK's FTSE, -0.75%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.45%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.51%
  • Portugal's PSI 20, -0.12%
Although lower on the day, the major indices are off the lows for the day:
  • German DAX treated as low as 12948.17. It is closing at around 13129
  • France's CAC traded as low as 5955.25. It is trading at 6013.59
  • UK's FTSE traded as low as 7528.08. It is trading at 7575.31.

