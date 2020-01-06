European shares end the session with declines

Geopolitical concerns hurt the major indices

The European shares are ending the session with declines as a result of geopolitical concerns (and perhaps a higher EUR)/







The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.76%



France's CAC, -0.54%



UK's FTSE, -0.75%



Spain's Ibex, -0.45%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.51%



Portugal's PSI 20, -0.12%

Although lower on the day, the major indices are off the lows for the day:

