European shares end the session with declines

German DAX -2.1%. France's CAC down -1.9%

The major European indices are ending the session with declines.



German DAX, -2.0%



France's CAC, -1.9%



UK's FTSE 100, -2.8%



Spain's Ibex, -2.7%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.9%



Portugal's PSI 20, -2.9%



in the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the session mixed. Germany and UK yields are down marginally (-1 basis point and -0.3 basis points respectively). Italian yields rose 1.7 basis points despite ECB's Villeroy's comment that yields and spreads do matter to the ECB. Portugal 10 year yields are up 2.2% as well.





In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:

Spot gold broke above trendline resistance (see post here) and scooted higher. The high price has reached $1734.92. The low was down at $1711.23



WTI crude oil futures for July delivery are up $1.08 or 4.21% at $26.77. The high price has reached $27.12. The low price has extended to $25.18.

In the US stock market, the Dow industrial average did moved to positive territory but has since given up those gains and trades back negative. The NASDAQ index is under the most pressure.







A snapshot of the US stock market currently shows:



S&P index -22 points 8 points or -0.81% at 2797.6



NASDAQ index -83 points or -0.94% 8779.25



Dow -130 points or -0.56% at 23115

In the forex market, the CAD has moved to the top spot as the strongest of the majors. The Bank of Canada's financial system review was more positive and that has helped the loonie move higher. The USD is higher versus all the major currencies with the exception of the CAD. The AUD remains the weakest of the majors.













