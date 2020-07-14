European shares end the session with declines

The European shares are ending the session with declines. The UK FTSE 100 the better than others on the GBPs weakness.



The provisional closes are showing:

In the European debt debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending lower across the board. Declines range from -2.7 basis points to -3.6 basis points:

spot gold is trading up $6.05 or 0.34% at $1808.82. The low extended to $1790.79. The high for the day is near current levels at $1809.74



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.31 or 0.77% at $40.41 for the August contract. The September contract is also higher by $0.33 or 0.82% at $40.65



In the US stock market the Dow industrial average outperforms while the NASDAQ index get whipped around and volatile trading. The current snapshot shows



S&P index up 12.8 points or 0.41% at 3168.16



NASDAQ index down 2.6 points or -0.02% at 10391.16



Dow industrial average up 288 points or 1.11% at 26374

The NASDAQ index has whipped around in with the low falling -2.01%. The high extended up 0.42%. The point range is around 250 points from low to high.







In the forex market, the EUR and AUD remain the strongest of the majors. The NZD and GBP has switch spots as the weakest. At the start of the NY session the GBP was the weakest. The NZD is now the weakest of the majors.









