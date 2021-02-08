European shares end the session with gains

German DAX, +0.21%



France's CAC, +0.7%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.69%



Spain's Ibex, +0.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.6%



in the other markets as European/London traders look to exit:



spot gold, plus $21.40 or 1.19% at $1835.40.

Spot silver plus $0.55 or 2.05% at $27.47



WTI crude oil futures are up $1 or 1.75% $57.85. The high price moved to $57.97



bitcoin on Coinbase is up $4818 at $43,417 from the Sunday close. The high price reached $44,900. The low price today was at $38,057.01

In the US stock market, the major indices are higher but off there highs for the day



S&P index up 10.33 points or 0.27% at 3897.18



The NASDAQ index up 50 points or 0.36% 13905.80



Dow industrial average up 116 points or 0.37% at 31268



the Russell 2000 index is up 41 points or 1.84% at 2274.39

In the US debt market, yields have moved back to the downside which has helped to weaken the US dollar in the New York session











European benchmark 10 year yields are trading mixed with UK and Italian yields down, while Germany, France, Spain are marginally higher.











In the forex, there has been a number of ups and downs. The AUD and NZD took over as the strongest at the start of the US stock market and has remained the strongest. The GBP was the weakest but has seen a modest increase over the last few hours in the value of the pound. The CAD is now the weakest followed by the EUR. The major pairs are still relatively scrunched together.







The USD is near the middle with modest gains vs. the EUR, GBP, CHF and CAD, and declines vs. AUD, NZD and JPY.











