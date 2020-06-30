European shares end the session with mixed results

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

German Dax up 0.9%. UK's FTSE -0.6%. France's CAC unchanged

The European major indices are ending the session with mixed results. The German DAX is higher. The France's CAC is unchanged. The UK's FTSE is lower.

A look at the provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.9%
  • France's CAC, unchanged
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.6%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.8%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.3%
In the European debt market, the yields were lower across the board earlier in the day. However the German, France, and UK yields have since moved back into positive territory and are closing near the high yield for the day.

German Dax up 0.9%. UK's FTSE -0.6%. France's CAC unchanged_
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose