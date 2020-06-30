European shares end the session with mixed results

German Dax up 0.9%. UK's FTSE -0.6%. France's CAC unchanged





A look at the provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.9%



France's CAC, unchanged



UK's FTSE 100, -0.6%



Spain's Ibex, -0.8%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.3%

In the European debt market, the yields were lower across the board earlier in the day. However the German, France, and UK yields have since moved back into positive territory and are closing near the high yield for the day.





