European shares end the session with mixed results

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

Provisional closes for the major European indices

The European major indices are ending the session with mixed results. The German DAX fell -0.9%. The Spain's Ibex increased by 1.0%. The provisional closes are showing:

  • German DAX -0.9%
  • France's CAC, -0.1%
  • UK FTSE 100, +0.15%
  • Spain's Ibex, +1.0%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.6%
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose