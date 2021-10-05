European indices end the session with solid gains

Gains of over 1% seen in the European equity markets today
The European major indices are ending the session with solid gains of 1% or more. The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +1.05%. That was the best session in two weeks.
- France's CAC, +1.5%
- UK's FTSE 100 +1%
- Spain's ibex +1.5%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.8%
In other markets as European traders look to exit for the day:
- Spot gold down $9.28 or -0.52% at $1760.43
- Spot silver down $0.10 or -0.48% $22.58
- Crude oil futures up $1.78 or 2.32% at $79.40
- Bitcoin is trading right around the $50,000 level at $49,990
In the US debt market, the tenure yield has come off the basis point or so from its high level of 1.540%. It currently trades at 1.528%. Other yields are also higher with a steeper yield curve.
The USD has seen some selling in the last hour of trading as European traders had for the exits. The USD is trading more mixed after being higher earlier in the US session. The greenback is higher verse the EUR, JPY, CHF and lower vs the GBP, CAD, AUD and NZD.
Taking a look at the US stock market, the major indices are off their highest levels but still hold onto solid gains:
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
- Dow industrial average is up 401 points or 1.18% at 34404.45
- S&P index is up 54.84 points or 1.28% at 4355 point to zero
- NASDAQ index is up 192 points or 1.35% at 14446.91