European shares end the session with strong against

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

Major indices all rise

The provisional closes for the European markets are showing solid gains to start the week, led by the German DAX.

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +2.9%
  • France's CAC, +2.2%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +2.4%
  • Spain's Ibex, +1.4% 
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.4%

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose