European shares end the session with strong against

Major indices all rise





The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +2.9%



France's CAC, +2.2%



UK's FTSE 100, +2.4%



Spain's Ibex, +1.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.4%



