European shares end the trading session higher

Author: Greg Michalowski

While the US shares come under pressure on the back of Huawei news and impeachment fears, the European shares are closing with gains.

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +0.4%
  • France's CAC, +0.6%
  • UK's FTSE, +0.9%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.1%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.73%
The benchmark 10 year yields are ending the session mixed with some up and some down:

