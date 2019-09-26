European shares end the trading session higher

German DAX, +0.4%

While the US shares come under pressure on the back of Huawei news and impeachment fears, the European shares are closing with gains.





The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.4%

France's CAC, +0.6%

UK's FTSE, +0.9%

Spain's Ibex, +0.1%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.73% The benchmark 10 year yields are ending the session mixed with some up and some down:







