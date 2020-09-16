European shares end with mixed results

German DAX +0.1%



France's CAC, flat



UK's FTSE 100 -0.4%



Spain's Ibex, +0.80%



Italy's FTSE MIB -0.3%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are lower with German DAX yields down -0.5 basis points while Italian yields are down 3.0 basis points.











In the forex, the EUR the has taken over as the weakest of the majors from the USD. The GBP remains the strongest.











In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



spot gold is trading up $15.14 or 0.77% at $1969.29



spot silver is trading up $0.23 or 0.87% at $27.37



WTI crude oil futures tested the $40 a barrel level rising to a high price at $39.95. It currently trades at $39.80 up $1.51 or 3.94% In the US stock market the major indices have seen choppy up and down price action. The indices are currently trading higher on the day with the Dow industrial average leading the way: In the US stock market the major indices have seen choppy up and down price action. The indices are currently trading higher on the day with the Dow industrial average leading the way:

S&P index up 18.7 points or 0.55% at 3419.90



NASDAQ index up 22.0 points or 0.19% at 11212.35



Dow industrial average up 217 points or 0.77% at 28212





